Guilford Boy Scouts will take your Christmas tree for you

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–If you’re in the Guilford area and you haven’t gotten rid of your Christmas tree yet, you are in luck.

Boy Scouts Troop 471 in Guilford is holding a tree removal service on Saturday. The troop has been doing this fundraiser for decades. You can drop off today and next Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There are three locations that accept trees at the Guilford Transfer Station, Dudley Farm, and Pinchbecks.

There is also a pickup service, which you can request buy calling 203-453-5386.