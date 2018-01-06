Guilford Boy Scouts will take your Christmas tree for you

By Published:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–If you’re in the Guilford area and you haven’t gotten rid of your Christmas tree yet, you are in luck.

Boy Scouts Troop 471 in Guilford is holding a tree removal service on Saturday. The troop has been doing this fundraiser for decades. You can drop off today and next Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There are three locations that accept trees at the Guilford Transfer Station, Dudley Farm, and Pinchbecks.

There is also a pickup service, which you can request buy calling 203-453-5386.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s