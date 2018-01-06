Hamden Police Officer arrested in uniform

(WTNH)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden Police Officer was arrested in uniform back on December 31st by the North Haven Police Department on third-degreee assault charges.

North Haven Police say Sergeant Michael Cirillo of the Hamden Police Department showed up at an investigation involving Vincent Terrone, who officers have said has sent threatening text messages to Cirillo’s family.

Sergeant Cirillo then had a physical altercation with Terrone which resulted in his arrest.

His department gun was seized from his person.

