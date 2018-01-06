Hamden’s Michael D’Agostino announces exploratory committee to seek run at Attorney General

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden representative Michael D’Agostino announced on Saturday that he has formed an exploratory committee to seek a run at the state’s Attorney General position.

D’Agostino has more than 20 years of experience as a civil litigation attorney and a workers’ rights attorney. He is still a practicing attorney in Hamden.

D’Agostino released the following statement on Saturday:

“The upcoming election is not about me or any one candidate. Our state and our country are at a crossroads. One path, the direction that Donald Trump wants to take us on, leads backwards to a place filled with hate, division, and injustice and corporate interests over the rights of workers. We will not take that path.”

“Ours is a different path — we will fight for justice and work towards peace and equity. We will protect our unions, and the working women and men that make up the backbone of our State. We will remake our education system so that every child has the foundation to succeed, no matter where they live. We will work to legalize marijuana and reform our justice system. We will protect our environment so that our children can grow up healthy. And we will defend Connecticut’s values whenever they come under attack!”