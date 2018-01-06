Hamden’s Michael D’Agostino announces exploratory committee to seek run at Attorney General

By Published: Updated:
Photo: HouseDems.CT.gov

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden representative Michael D’Agostino announced on Saturday that he has formed an exploratory committee to seek a run at the state’s Attorney General position.

D’Agostino has more than 20 years of experience as a civil litigation attorney and a workers’ rights attorney. He is still a practicing attorney in Hamden.

D’Agostino released the following statement on Saturday:

“The upcoming election is not about me or any one candidate. Our state and our country are at a crossroads. One path, the direction that Donald Trump wants to take us on, leads backwards to a place filled with hate, division, and injustice and corporate interests over the rights of workers. We will not take that path.”

“Ours is a different path — we will fight for justice and work towards peace and equity. We will protect our unions, and the working women and men that make up the backbone of our State. We will remake our education system so that every child has the foundation to succeed, no matter where they live. We will work to legalize marijuana and reform our justice system. We will protect our environment so that our children can grow up healthy. And we will defend Connecticut’s values whenever they come under attack!”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s