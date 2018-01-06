Horses killed in fire to be remembered at memorial service

By Published:

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — Members of Connecticut’s equestrian community are coming together for a memorial service to honor 24 horses that died in a Simsbury barn fire.

The Dec. 28 electrical fire broke out at the 175-acre Folly Farm, a well-known equestrian training and boarding farm about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Hartford.

Original Story: 24 horses die in Simsbury barn fire 

The horses died of smoke inhalation.

The barn, which was heavily damaged, was the largest one on the farm. Nineteen other horses were housed in buildings that were not damaged.

Related: Owner of Folly Farm speaks out after massive fire kills 24 horses

Sunday’s two-hour memorial service is planned at the Hop Meadow Country Club in Simsbury. Speakers will include the town’s first selectman, Eric Wellman, Folly Farm general manager Dr. Alison Patricelli and students and trainers who worked with the horses.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s