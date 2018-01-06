Horses killed in fire to be remembered at memorial service

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — Members of Connecticut’s equestrian community are coming together for a memorial service to honor 24 horses that died in a Simsbury barn fire.

The Dec. 28 electrical fire broke out at the 175-acre Folly Farm, a well-known equestrian training and boarding farm about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Hartford.

The horses died of smoke inhalation.

The barn, which was heavily damaged, was the largest one on the farm. Nineteen other horses were housed in buildings that were not damaged.

Sunday’s two-hour memorial service is planned at the Hop Meadow Country Club in Simsbury. Speakers will include the town’s first selectman, Eric Wellman, Folly Farm general manager Dr. Alison Patricelli and students and trainers who worked with the horses.