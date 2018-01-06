Kicking off the New Year with a faster Metabolism

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — A New Year a new you is kicking off 2018 with a faster metabolism!

Lisa Lynn stopped by the station to talk about what we need to focus on this year to help lose that unwanted weight.

Lisa says the scale is your measurement tool. If what the scale says isn’t in agreement with what you should weigh you’ve gone out of the ” healthy eating margin ” even if you are avoiding carbs and processed foods and exercising every day.

Truth is numbers don’t lie. Lisa says what we eat or drink in private or in the middle of the night shows up on the scale.

You can jumpstart your bodies metabolic process to a level that you begin to lose 1 pound a day and these metabolism hacks also address the underlying issues that prevent us from losing weight such as:

Insulin resistance ( blood sugar issues) Hunger & Cravings Low energy & moodiness Excess fat storage around belly & stomach Unbalanced. Hormones Thyroid issues

Here are 3 metabolism hacks that work to jumpstart your weight loss and boost fat burning:

Exercise metabolically on an empty stomach 12 hours after your last meal drink your Metabolic Boosting Complete protein shake made with water or black coffee. When it comes to hacking your metabolism to jumpstart your weight loss timing really is everything.

You should also allow at least 3 hours in between meals for mini fasts all day long.

For more tips and information on how to lose weight you can click here.