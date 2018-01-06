West Hartford water main break affects 19 homes

By Published:
Dripping tap

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews in West Hartford are working to repair an 8 inch water main break on Cassilis Rd. early Saturday morning.

19 homes have been affected by the shutdown from 36 Cassilis Rd. to Webster Hill Blvd.

The main, that was built in 1948, was shut down at approximately 6:30 this morning. Repairs are expected to take between 6 and 8 hours and be complete between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m today.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates on this story. 

