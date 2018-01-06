What we can do to improve our odds of success

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — The New Year has just started and many of us coming up with new resolutions. So if yours includes success, Doctor Wally Hauck with the CSP is explaining what we can do to improve our odds.

“What skills give us the best chance for success in life. According to Daniel Goleman, it’s our emotional intelligence skills. Our world is filled with emotional people and emotional situations. Research suggests that it’s not so much what we know, or even who we know, that makes us more successful in life. It’s how we manage our own emotions and how we are able to work with others to influence their emotions.”

Dr. Wally Hauck shared three key ideas:

How to think differently to manage emotions appropriately. How to protect relationships even during a heated conflict. How to influence and inspire others.

Wally holds a doctorate in organizational leadership from Warren National University, a Master of Business Administration in finance from Iona College, and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania. Wally is a Certified Speaking Professional or CSP.