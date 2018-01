Related Coverage US life expectancy drops for second year in a row

(WTNH) — Bartenders are now learning how to save someone from overdosing on opioids.

The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin hosted a class recently. The class taught bar staff how to identify an opioid overdose and how to administer Nalaxone to keep someone alive until paramedics arrive.

Each of the participating bars will keep Nalaxone on hand in case of an overdose.

The center will hold another class in February.