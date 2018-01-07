Boston firefighters battle massive blaze in brutal cold

Related Coverage The Latest: Mount Washington summit tied for 2nd coldest on earth

(ABC News) — Boston firefighters braved below zero temperatures Saturday night to save 14 residents from a massive fire in their three-story home in Dorchester.

Fire officials said they received the first call of the blaze occurring on Allston Street about 10 p.m.

By then, temperatures in the region plunged to negative 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

The deep freeze brought on by the so-called “bomb cyclone” left the first responders in a “semi-icicle state,” and quickly froze some ladders as well as choked crucial water pumping from hoses.

Companies started the different task of leaving. First order of business is trying to uncouple frozen hose and retract aerial ladders. Now -4 degrees. Firefighters are in semi-icicle form. Fresh companies await to come in to relieve them. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2018

Incredibly, only one firefighter suffered minor injuries during the battle.

Bending the hose with water frozen inside to be returned to HQ and thawed out. pic.twitter.com/YybSzEB87T — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2018

The extreme cold led to ice forming on some trucks.

Hours after firefighters extinguished the fire, the department’s Twitter feed solemnly characterized the home and its neighbor as a “complete and total loss.” It tallied the damage to approximately $1.5 million.

The initial damage estimate for both 7 Allston St and next door at 5 Allston St. is $1.5 million. # 7 is a complete and total loss. The 14 residents of #7 will stay with family and friends. They have lost everything. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2018

The department added that the victims suddenly left homeless “will stay with family and friends.”

“They have lost everything,” it said in tweet.