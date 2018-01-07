Cold weather killing fish Florida

(WTNH) — The cold weather is making conditions tough for fish in Florida.

Fish are turning up dead in the Sunshine State.

Officials say certain marine species cannot handle the sub-tropical water temperatures. Experts say anything below 54 degrees is considered the lowest point they can tolerate.

At this point, authorities say it is too early to tell just how many fish have died.

