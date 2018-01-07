Cold weather leads to flood of heating repair calls

(WTNH) — The cold snap impacting Connecticut and other parts of the country has been taking a toll on homes and businesses over the past couple of weeks.

The frigid weather has led to a very busy time for heating repair companies as they have become flooded with calls.

Extreme cold can lead to a number of problems for homeowners, including frozen pipes and broken furnaces.

Watch the video above to learn how local companies are dealing with the extra work.

