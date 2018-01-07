FD: Woman run over by vehicle, suffers severe injuries in Norwalk

Published: Updated:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has suffered severe injuries after being run over by a vehicle in Norwalk.

According to the Norwalk Fire Department, a woman was trapped under a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of 205 Main Street. Crews responded to the scene and used various tools and cribbing to raise the car and remove her.

The woman was transported to Norwalk Hospital with severe injuries.

Her identity has not been released.

It is not yet known how the woman ended up underneath the vehicle.

