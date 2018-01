DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews responded to a second alarm fire in Deep River on Sunday evening.

According to the Chester Fire Department, crews were sent as mutual aid to 19 Sylvan Terrace for the fire.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and the fire has been knocked down.

There is no word on the cause of this fire.

No further details are available at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.