Metro-North experienced delays on New Haven Line

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Line for Metro-North is operating on or close to schedule following Sunday night delays.

Metro-North Railroad originally reported at 8:42 p.m. that the New Haven line was experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

Officials say the cause of the delays were from wire damage and single tracking in the area of the East Norwalk and Green Farms stations.

Metro-North is now reporting that the New Haven Line is operating on or close to it’s original schedule. They say there are some residual delays to trains that are already en route.

