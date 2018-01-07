New Year’s resolution: A gym membership?

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – This time of year many of us struggle to get follow through on new year’s resolutions a common one involves joining a gym.

Howard Schwartz joins us from the Connecticut Better Business Bureau to give us tips about joining a health club getting the most for our money and avoid problems with your membership.

Howard says these are some smart choices when joining a gym:

  1. Word of mouth
  2. Take it for a spin
  3. Check them out their marketplace record
  4. Shop around
  5. Consult a physician

