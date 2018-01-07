New Year’s resolution: A gym membership?

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – This time of year many of us struggle to get follow through on new year’s resolutions a common one involves joining a gym.
Howard Schwartz joins us from the Connecticut Better Business Bureau to give us tips about joining a health club getting the most for our money and avoid problems with your membership.
Howard says these are some smart choices when joining a gym:
- Word of mouth
- Take it for a spin
- Check them out their marketplace record
- Shop around
- Consult a physician