New Year’s resolution: A gym membership?

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – This time of year many of us struggle to get follow through on new year’s resolutions a common one involves joining a gym.

Howard Schwartz joins us from the Connecticut Better Business Bureau to give us tips about joining a health club getting the most for our money and avoid problems with your membership.

Howard says these are some smart choices when joining a gym:

Word of mouth Take it for a spin Check them out their marketplace record Shop around Consult a physician