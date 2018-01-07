Crews respond to 1,000 gallon propane tank leak in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are responding to a propane tank leak in Branford on Sunday morning.

According to the Branford Fire Department, a 1,000 gallon propane tank is leaking in an industrial area of Branford.

Officials say that the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is on the scene and that two nearby residences have been evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the leak is not known at this time.

Officials did not say when they believed the leak would be repaired.

