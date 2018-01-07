NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Only soup will help us get through this cold winter, so it’s important we load up on soup that’s good for our family.

Liz Rueven stopped by our station to to show us how to make a one-pot winter vegetable soup. This recipe is vegetarian and vegan. It is kosher, pareve (dairy-free). it may be gluten-free if using gluten-free bread for the croutons.

A quick simmer in one pot transforms Connecticut grown sweet potatoes, carrots and butternut squash into a hearty bowl of nutritious and sunny flavors. Liz says the first step you should do is add chopped apple to brighten the earthiness and use warming spices like curry, hawaji (a middle eastern ground spice blend of cumin, turmeric, cardamom), and smoky paprika to naturally elevate body temperatures on these blustery New England days.

After blending this one pot soup into a silken puree, consider topping with chopped pistachios, fresh herbs or homemade maple glazed croutons. I used all three and loved the textural and color contrasts.

Makes 10 cups (8 servings)

Soup Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger

1 apple, peeled and diced

1 medium sweet potato and rough chopped

2 carrots, peeled and rough choppped

1 small/medium butternut squash, peeled and seeded, rough chopped

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon hawaij, optional

1/2 teaspoon smoky paprika

1 quart vegetable stock

3 cups of water

Directions:

Heat olive oil in 8-10 quart stock pot. When oil is shimmering, add onion and saute for 5-8 minutes until onion is softened but not browned. Add garlic and ginger, stir and cook 2-3 minutes. Add apple, sweet potatoes, carrots and squash to pot. Combine with all spices and salt and pepper. Cook on medium for 8-10 minutes. Add stock and water, bring to a boil and reduce to active simmer for 45 minutes or until veggies may be pierced easily with a fork. Allow to cool slightly and blend until velvety smooth.

Crouton Ingredients:

4 slices stale challah or bread of choice, crusts removed and cubed into ¾ inch squares

3 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons maple syrup

⅛ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon smoky paprika

Salt and pepper (after baking croutons)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit. Line sheet pan with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, toss bread cubes with olive oil, maple syrup and spices. Spread seasoned bread cubes onto sheet pan and bake 8-10 minutes until golden. Toss with tongs and bake another 5 minutes until crisp. Season with salt and pepper after tasting soup and croutons. Distribute croutons, pistachios and fresh parsley on individual bowls of soup.

Garnish Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons pistachios, roasted and chopped

2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

Note: Soup freezes well. If storing croutons, allow them to cool completely and store in plastic container. They are best used right away.