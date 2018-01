BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Broken pipes have caused Park City Magnet School in Bridgeport to be closed on Monday.

School officials announced the closure of Park City Magnet School Sunday night just after 9:00 p.m.

Officials say the school’s closure for Monday, January 8th is due to broken pipes.

At this time, there are no other details available.

