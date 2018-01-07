PD: New Britain man sought for assault, kidnapping

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are searching for a New Britain man believed to be involved in the assault and kidnapping of a woman late Sunday morning.

According to New Britain police, around 10:40 a.m., authorities received multiple calls regarding a man grabbing and assaulting a woman at 194 East Street before forcing her into a vehicle and driving away.

Police say an initial investigation has identified the suspect as 21-year-old Shaquille Marquez. There is currently an active arrest warrant for Marquez with a $50,000 court-set bond for violation of conditions of release.

Officials describe the vehicle that Marquez may be operating as a black Honda with a Connecticut plate reading AF37072. The vehicle has dark-tinted windows, chrome rims, and “V-Tech” written in red lettering on the lower doors.

The victim has since been safely located in New Britain.

The incident remains under investigation.