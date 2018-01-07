Prisoner escapes from Enfield correctional institution

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a correctional institution in Enfield on Sunday.

Authorities say around 3:15 p.m., the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution was placed in lock down after 25-year-old Jerry Mercado was missing from a routine count.

Officials classify Mercado as a low-risk offender from Hartford. He entered the system on Feb. 26, 2016 and was sentenced in August of that year to three years behind bars for Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

State Police are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on Mercado is asked to notify local or state police.