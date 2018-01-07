Rollover crash closes one lane on I-84 in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 84 westbound in Tolland Sunday night.

According to authorities, one car rolled over onto a median on I-84 westbound before exit 67. They say the accident happened just passed the Mountain Spring Road overpass.

Officials say crews on scene reported the vehicle was on top of jersey barriers. They say the driver is out of the vehicle.

Authorities say one lane is closed and injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no word on the cause of this crash or when the lane will be reopened.

