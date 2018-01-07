State Police search for gas station robbery suspect

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers are searching for the man believed to be involved in a robbery on Sunday morning.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m., units responded to a Valero Gas Station at 384 Main Street for a report of a robbery.

Officials say the suspect was armed with a knife and fled the scene with $130 in bills, $20 in pennies and five packs of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white man who stands approximately 5’10” tall and has a husky build. Officials say he also has a salt and pepper beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 860-399-2100.