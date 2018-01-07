Tractor trailer crash closes I-95 northbound in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer accident has closed Interstate 95 northbound in Milford Sunday night.

State police have closed I-95 northbound in Milford due to a tractor trailer accident. They say the tractor trailer is on it’s side.

The Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is reporting that the accident involved two other vehicles. They say the accident occurred between exits 34 and 35.

At this time there are no word on injuries or when the highway will reopen.

No further details were available at this time.

