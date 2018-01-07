Water pipe burst closes Plainville AAA Monday

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials responded to the AAA and DMV licensing office in Plainville for a burst water pipe and flooding Sunday night.

The AAA office and Department of Motor Vehicles licensing center at 17 Farmington Avenue in Plainville will be closed Monday, January 12th.

Officials announced the closure of the office when a water pipe burst and caused flooding.

There is no word on when the office will reopen.

AAA officials say licensing services are available in Avon, Cromwell, West Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, Waterford and Old Saybrook.

