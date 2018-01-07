Yale auctioning off furniture, items from historical halls

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is trying to sell off furniture, kitchen equipment and other items as part of a major renovation of its historical Commons Hall and Memorial Hall.

The school is turning the connected halls into a campus center following a $150 million donation from an alumnus.

The renovated building, scheduled to open in 2020, will be called the Schwarzman Center. It is designed to be a central location for students to meet, eat, and view performing arts.

To make way for the renovation the school is holding two online auctions for the stuff it no longer needs in Commons and Memorial halls.

That includes professional-grade kitchen equipment, appliances, fixtures, tables, and over 1,000 chairs. The first auction ends Jan. 11. The other runs through Jan. 18.

