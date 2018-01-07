Yale auctioning off furniture, items from historical halls

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is trying to sell off furniture, kitchen equipment and other items as part of a major renovation of its historical Commons Hall and Memorial Hall.

The school is turning the connected halls into a campus center following a $150 million donation from an alumnus.

The renovated building, scheduled to open in 2020, will be called the Schwarzman Center. It is designed to be a central location for students to meet, eat, and view performing arts.

Related Content: Yale prof to receive $1 million for warrior-scholar project

To make way for the renovation the school is holding two online auctions for the stuff it no longer needs in Commons and Memorial halls.

That includes professional-grade kitchen equipment, appliances, fixtures, tables, and over 1,000 chairs. The first auction ends Jan. 11. The other runs through Jan. 18.