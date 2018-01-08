Boil water notice issued for some residents in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some residents in Coventry are being urged to boil their tap water Monday night.

Connecticut Water has issued a precautionary boil water notice for 140 customers of the South Coventry Water System.

Officials say a power outage is causing low water pressure in the water system and that Connecticut Water has collected samples and will have them tested to check for bacteria.

Affected customers are being notified by phone, email and text messages.

Connecticut Water says it expects to receive the test results within 48 hours.