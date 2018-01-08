Cobb suspended from UConn men’s basketball team

Connecticut's Eric Cobb during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn men’s basketball team will be without one of its forwards for the foreseeable future.

The University of Connecticut has announced that junior forward Eric Cobb has been suspended indefinitely from the team due to “conduct deemed detrimental to the team.”

Cobb has featured in 11 games this season. The 6’9″ forward is averaging 2.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The school says that Cobb’s status in the future will be determined by UConn head coach Kevin Ollie.

UConn had no further comment on the matter.

