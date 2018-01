STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It is quite a site to see. The fishing vessel ‘Heritage’ sits at Stonington Harbor covered in ice.

The boat came back to its home port last week after fishing down south. It arrived just before Thursday’s storm hit.

The ‘Neptune’ also returned to Stonington Dock after braving the cold wintry weather on the Atlantic.

The ice makes this challenging livelihood even more dangerous.