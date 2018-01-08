CT Lottery to hold redo of flawed “Super Draw” game

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)— The Connecticut Lottery is expected to hold a redo of a flawed “Super Draw” game sometime this week.

The numbers on 100,000 “Super Draw” tickets were not included in the computerized drawing on New Year’s Day, sparking a big investigation.

Related: Lottery to hold “Super Draw” redo next week

The lottery has been testing the software for the game all week. Officials say it appears to be caused by human error. Two employees have been suspended.

Related Content: CT Lottery to hold second drawing for ‘Super Draw’ after error

If you threw away your ticket from the last flawed drawing, you can be eligible for the redo as long as you fill out an affidavit.

For the affidavit, click here.