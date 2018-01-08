Deep freeze causes heating system failures for many

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Home heating oil delivery (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This cold snap is leaving some out in the cold. Many folks are dealing with oil tanks running dry and heating systems broken.

Oil delivery companies and heating companies are running ragged. News 8 spoke with an oil company on Sunday who said their phones have been ringing constantly since January second. That’s because we were in the middle of a deep freeze and folks realized right after their holiday, their tanks were low.

Related: Cold weather leads to flood of heating repair calls

Also, heating and cooling companies are also seeing a demand for business.They say many did not do their maintenance in the fall and now they’re paying the consequences.

“We try to get to every single customer. We have three service technicians and to get to them is a little tough because of so many calls coming in. One after the other, after the other,” said Wayne Krasnow, Air Inc.

He says the most common problem is dirty air filters. Another is that someone in the home accidentally is turning the power off on the heat. Or lastly, fan motors getting burnt out.

Related Content: Snow, extreme cold pose dangers for you, your home

Now, if you do have oil and your company can not get to you, it is safe to use diesel in your tank from the gas station. But, keep in mind it will cost you more.

Also, try and keep those pipes warm with insulation and heating tape. Otherwise, you’ll have another problem if your pipes freeze.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s