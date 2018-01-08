Deep freeze causes heating system failures for many

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This cold snap is leaving some out in the cold. Many folks are dealing with oil tanks running dry and heating systems broken.

Oil delivery companies and heating companies are running ragged. News 8 spoke with an oil company on Sunday who said their phones have been ringing constantly since January second. That’s because we were in the middle of a deep freeze and folks realized right after their holiday, their tanks were low.

Also, heating and cooling companies are also seeing a demand for business.They say many did not do their maintenance in the fall and now they’re paying the consequences.

“We try to get to every single customer. We have three service technicians and to get to them is a little tough because of so many calls coming in. One after the other, after the other,” said Wayne Krasnow, Air Inc.

He says the most common problem is dirty air filters. Another is that someone in the home accidentally is turning the power off on the heat. Or lastly, fan motors getting burnt out.

Now, if you do have oil and your company can not get to you, it is safe to use diesel in your tank from the gas station. But, keep in mind it will cost you more.

Also, try and keep those pipes warm with insulation and heating tape. Otherwise, you’ll have another problem if your pipes freeze.