Duncaster seeks nominations for 60 Over 60

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Duncaster has announced that nominations are now open for the 2018 Class of 60 Over 60.

The awards recognize 60 Connecticut individuals who are 60-years-old or older and make a difference “with their businesses; in their communities and for their families.”

The program was first created in 2017. Last year 60 honorees came from 26 towns across the state who hailed from numerous fields of business, medicine, sports and more.

If you would like to nominate someone for the award, you may visit Duncaster’s website.