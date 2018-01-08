Duncaster seeks nominations for 60 Over 60

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Duncaster has announced that nominations are now open for the 2018 Class of 60 Over 60.

The awards recognize 60 Connecticut individuals who are 60-years-old or older and make a difference “with their businesses; in their communities and for their families.”

Related Content: Assembly defies governor, tax receipts show a bump

The program was first created in 2017. Last year 60 honorees came from 26 towns across the state who hailed from numerous fields of business, medicine, sports and more.

If you would like to nominate someone for the award, you may visit Duncaster’s website.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s