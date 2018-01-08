Enfield residents react as prisoner remains on the loose

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have been working the streets of Hartford, last known addresses and family members of 25-year-old Jerry Mercado.

He is serving three years for burglary, and while Mercado is classified as a low-level offender, Commissioner of the Department of Correction Scott Semple says State Police are working with Hartford and Enfield police to find him and take him into custody.

“We have resources such as the Fugitive Task Force. These are parole officers specifically trained to apprehend folks that we may be after,” Semple explained.

Related Content: Manhunt continues for escaped prisoner

While police believe Mercado is in Hartford, the people who live around the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution where Mercado escaped from say they’re not taking any chances. They are implementing their own security checks and procedures, just in case he is still in the area.

“Especially when we do know that there has been an escape, you keep the lights on outside and lock your doors,” explained Enfield resident Duncan Campbell.

Campbell has lived in this quiet neighborhood next to the prison for more than 50 years. His mother lived there for more than 70 years.

“We feel pretty protected and safe right here. The prison guards do a great job patrolling the area,” he continued.

Original Story: Prisoner escapes from Enfield correctional institution

Investigators think Mercado rode out of the prison clinging to the underside of a trash truck or state van. He has a tattoo around his eye and another one on his neck which reads, “Time waits for no one.”

Joel Quail has lived in the Enfield neighborhood next to the prison for quite a while and has never heard of an escape.

“I was surprised that anyone was able to get out of there, to be honest with you,” he admitted.

Mercado is serving a three-year sentence for burglary. He had about a year left to go.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jerry Mercado, you’re asked to call State Police Troop H at 860-968-0664.