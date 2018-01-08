Firefighters respond to rollover in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in North Haven were called to the scene of a rollover on Monday evening.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, around 5:45 p.m., a rollover took place on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in the area of exit 12. Officials say at least one person suffered injuries.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while emergency crews responded.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Officials did not say how many people were inside the vehicle that rolled over.