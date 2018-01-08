First openly gay judge nominated to be chief justice of CT Supreme Court

Related Coverage Nominee would be first openly gay state chief justice

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Andrew McDonald is openly gay and no stranger to milestones. He made history in 2013 when Gov. Dannel Malloy nominated him to the Connecticut Supreme Court. Now, he’s making history again five years later with his nomination to be chief justice, replacing retiring Chief Justice Chase Rogers.

“I want to thank my husband, Charles, who has stood by me and supported me with unconditional love,” McDonald said. “Thank you, Gov. Malloy,” he continued at a news conference with the governor by his side. “I am deeply grateful…”

If confirmed, Justice McDonald will become the first openly gay chief justice of the supreme court of any state in the nation.

“The prospect of leading that court as chief justice would be the honor of my professional life,” McDonald explained.

McDonald and the governor’s friendship dates all the way back to Malloy’s days as mayor of Stamford. At the time, McDonald served as the city’s corporation counsel.

News of McDonald’s nomination spread like wildfire at the State Capitol, where he previously served as a state senator. A flurry of political heavyweights released statements supporting the move.

It’s a distinction not lost on gay rights advocate Patrick J. Dunn. “It’s exciting to hear that a member of the LGBQ community is going to have such an important voice in our justice system,” Dunn told News 8’s Mario Boone. “Hopefully, that opens the door for many more people to come after him and take similar steps.”

No timetable has been given on when confirmation hearings will begin in the legislature.