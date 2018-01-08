Car crash leaves hundreds without power in multiple Connecticut towns

(WTNH) — Hundreds found themselves without power in multiple Connecticut towns on Monday night.

According to Eversource, power outages were experienced in Andover, Columbia, Coventry, Scotland, and Windham.

Around 9 p.m., the outages reached 897 buildings, with 492 without power in Columbia and 362 experiencing outages in Windham.

Eversource says the outages were caused by a car crashing into a pole on Main Street in Windham.

Officials stated they hope to have the power restored before 12 midnight.

By 11:25 p.m., the total number of outages had been reduced to 9.

