Car crash leaves hundreds without power in multiple Connecticut towns

(WTNH) — Hundreds found themselves without power in multiple Connecticut towns on Monday night.
According to Eversource, power outages were experienced in Andover, Columbia, Coventry, Scotland, and Windham.
Related Content: How to report power outages in your area
Around 9 p.m., the outages reached 897 buildings, with 492 without power in Columbia and 362 experiencing outages in Windham.
Eversource says the outages were caused by a car crashing into a pole on Main Street in Windham.
Officials stated they hope to have the power restored before 12 midnight.
By 11:25 p.m., the total number of outages had been reduced to 9.