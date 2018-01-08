Increasing students’ chances of being accepted in the Regular Decision Pool

(WTNH) — High school students who apply to college under early decision or early action will soon find out if they’ve been accepted. Many students will be deferred to the Regular Decision Pool. Certified educational planner and college admissions consultant Janet Rosier has some tips for students to increase their chances of acceptance.

If you have been deferred, this means that the college did not deny you admission and they will reconsider your application, as well as the many more applications they will receive at Regular Decision.

There are a few steps students can take now to increase their chances of being accepted in the Regular Decision Pool.

Reach out to the Admissions office. Let them know you are very interested in attending their college. If this is your true first choice, you can add that, if accepted, you would definitely attend.

Update the college. Have you received any new Honors or Awards since you applied that they are not aware of? Tell them and send any documentation. If you retook an SAT or ACT and it was past their cut-off for consideration in the early round but your score improved, send them.

Keep those grades up! Remember that the “default” is that all colleges to which you have applied will receive a Mid-Year Report and this will include the first semester grades (first two marking periods). If they are wavering about your GPA, it is pretty common for colleges to want to wait to see these grades before making a final admissions decision.

Consider sending an additional Letter of Recommendation. First check the college’s website—some make it very clear they do not want any additional information. Other colleges would welcome another letter. Make sure you choose a teacher who can shed new light – a teacher from senior year who can speak to your contributions to a particular class or your passion for a certain subject.

Lastly, with a clear eye, review your college list. Have you reached too high? Do you have good target colleges you have not yet heard from? You may want to use these remaining few weeks before final deadlines and reassess and apply to a few more schools.