Lawmakers to vote on plan to restore Medicare Savings Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Despite a veto threat from the Governor, lawmakers plan to vote Monday on a bipartisan plan to restore funding for the Medicare Savings Program through June 30th.

The Governor says the lawmakers’ plan is not sound and cannot be implemented because the cuts in spending are not real.

The Governor has had the Department of Social Services postpone the start of the cuts that affect 113,000 elderly and disabled until July 1st.

But legislative leaders, who have heard from thousands of seniors and disabled, want to do it their way.

The plan is expected to pass easily in both the House and Senate Monday while legislative leadership say they are not ready to address the ballooning state budget deficit, currently estimated at $224 million.