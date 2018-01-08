Loretta Lynn fractures hip after fall

By Published:
Loretta Lynn
FILE - In this March 17, 2016, file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. Lynn, 85, has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee. A statement on her website posted Monday said “she is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC News) — Country Music Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn has suffered another setback, falling and fracturing her hip during the first week of the new year, according to a message on social media.

Lynn’s sister, Crystal Gayle, discussed the injury on Twitter.

“My birthday wish is for everyone to send love and prayers to my sister,” Gayle tweeted. “I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury. Thank you for your love, prayers and continued support!”

Last year, the country music legend, 85, known as “the Coal Miner’s Daughter,” was forced to take off the last half of 2017 after having a stroke in May. The release of her new album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” was pushed back until Lynn was up to promoting it.

As has been typical through her career, the 2003 Kennedy Center honoree surprised everyone by appearing unexpectedly in October to induct Alan Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Though she appeared frail, her trademark wit remained intact during her brief remarks.

