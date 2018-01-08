One of the world’s largest rare book libraries calls New Haven home

Related Coverage Daughter’s condition inspires woman to start einkorn wheat company

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the largest rare book library in the world with no windows and it’s right under our noses at Yale University.

Have you been to the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library?

If you haven’t been, or if it’s been awhile since you’ve spent some time in the Vermont maple building, you need to visit and explore.

On Nyberg, Michael Morand, the Communications Director, reminds us of how lucky we are to have all of this archived history in our midst.

“We have more than a million books. That book tower shows about 180,000 books. We have more than a million bound book volumes and literally tens of millions of manuscript pages, notes, photographs, ephemerae, and now we collect what’s called born-digital material, so floppy disks, hard drives, all kinds of digital material,” explained Morand. ” So, it’s all kinds of things. People often think of rare books, and we have those, what you would think of as a bound rare book. But it’s really documenting human culture. To make the past accessible in the present in the service of the future.”

There are tours, lectures and exhibitions open to the public year round.

To find out more, go to www.beinecke.library.yale.edu.