PD: South Windsor man arrested for assaulting gf with metal rod

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A South Windsor man was arrested Saturday for allegedly striking his girlfriend with a metal rod during an argument.

Police say officers responded to a local hospital where they learned that a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend during an hour-long argument.

The victim had allegedly been struck by a metal rod and her phone was taken to prevent her from calling for help. She had bruises and lacerations as a result.

Police say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jusin Tomel, was not home when officers went to this home on Main Street. Area police department were then notified that Tomel was wanted by police.

Tomel was eventually located by East Windsor Police. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, strangulation and unlawful restraint.

Tomel was held on a $75,000 bond.