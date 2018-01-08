PD: South Windsor man arrested for assaulting gf with metal rod

By Published:
Justin Tomel (South Windsor Police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A South Windsor man was arrested Saturday for allegedly striking his girlfriend with a metal rod during an argument.

Police say officers responded to a local hospital where they learned that a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend during an hour-long argument.

The victim had allegedly been struck by a metal rod and her phone was taken to prevent her from calling for help. She had bruises and lacerations as a result.

Police say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jusin Tomel, was not home when officers went to this home on Main Street. Area police department were then notified that Tomel was wanted by police.

Tomel was eventually located by East Windsor Police. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, strangulation and unlawful restraint.

Tomel was held on a $75,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s