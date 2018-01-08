PD: Woman wanted for stealing $600 worth of jackets from store

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford Police are searching for the woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from an Abercrombie & Fitch store on Saturday.

Police say the woman was seen entering the Abercrombie & Fitch store and selecting four jackets, worth $600 in total. The woman then allegedly quickly left the store without paying for them.

The suspect is described as a white female, who was wearing black leggings, a gray sweatshirt, and a black winter hat. Police also released a surveillance photo of the woman from the store.

The larceny remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Milford Police at (203)878-6551.