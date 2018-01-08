Police investigate suspicious death at Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating a body found at a gas station Monday morning as a suspicious death.

Police say Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Detectives responded to the parking lot of a Mobil gas station, on Weston Street and Jennings Road, for a suspicious death.

HPD Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of a gas station at Weston & Jennings. pic.twitter.com/wbAhvlh4Ie — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 8, 2018

There is no word on the cause or manner of death at this time. The identity of the victim is also unknown.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.