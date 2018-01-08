Red Cross issues urgent call for blood, platelet donors

(WTNH)– The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors Monday to help tackle a winter blood shortage.

Severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations already this year. More than 150 blood drives were forced to cancel because of it, causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Donations are needed right now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or go to redcrossblood.org. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).