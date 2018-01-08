Woman injured in raging apartment building fire in Lynn

Related Coverage Boston firefighters battle massive blaze in brutal cold

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A woman has been injured in a raging apartment building fire in Massachusetts.

The blaze broke out Monday afternoon at an apartment building in Lynn.

Lynn Fire Chief James McDonald says the injured woman was taken to a hospital with burns. Her condition was not immediately available.

News helicopter video showed thick black smoke and huge flames pouring out of the roof and windows of the 18-unit structure.

McDonald says the fire appears to have started on the third floor and forced all 28 residents from their homes. He says the woman who was injured lived on the top floor.