200 injured in commuter train crash outside Johannesburg

By Published:
FILE- WTNH

(AP) — A train collision on the outskirts of South Africa’s commercial hub, Johannesburg, left more than 200 people injured, emergency responders said Tuesday morning. It was the second train crash in the area within a week.

At least 226 people were taken to hospitals “but most with minor injuries,” said Nana Radebe, spokeswoman for the city’s emergency management service.

No one died in the crash at the Geldenhuis commuter train station, emergency response group ER24 said in a statement.

One Metrorail train rear-ended another train that had failed as a result of a technical problem, South Africa’s railway safety regulator said in a statement. The regulator blamed human error for sending the second train to the same platform, as the usual signaling system on that section of track had cable problems.

Of those hurt, 159 people had minor injuries and 67 had moderate ones, the statement said.

A passenger train crash last week south of Johannesburg killed at least 18 people and injured about 260. Authorities said the train carrying people home after the holidays slammed into a truck that was trying to cross the tracks in time.

The transport minister has ordered an inquiry into why five of the train coaches caught fire after the derailment, the railway safety regulator said Tuesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s