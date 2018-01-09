8 Minute Meals: winter sweet potato soup

(WTNH) — Chef Silvia Baldini makes a sweet potato soup with ginger and lime that is sure to warm you up this winter.

Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium white onion chopped
  • 1 medium leek cleaned, white part and only sliced
  • 1 large clove garlic, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1-1 1/2 teaspoons red Thai curry paste
  • 1 lb sweet potato, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 pint chicken stock
  • 7 fl oz coconut milk 1 can
  •  seasalt
  •  freshly ground black pepper
Garnish
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated zest of a lime
Instructions
  1. Heat the oil in a large lidded saucepan, add the onion, the leek and garlic, cover and sweat for 10 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally.
  2. Stir in the ginger and curry paste and cook for 1 minute.
  3. Add the potato, stock and coconut milk. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the potato is soft.
  4. Cool sightly before blending until smooth and creamy. You may need to add a little more stock to achieve the right consistently. Season to taste and re-heat gently.
  5. Serve in warmed bowls with a dash of fresh ginger and lime zest on top.

