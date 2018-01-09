Burst pipe prompts week-long closure of Plainville AAA

Published:
AAA office (Image: Shutterstock)

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A burst water pipe on Sunday night has shut down business for the week at the Plainville AAA office.

The AAA office and Department of Motor Vehicles licensing center at 17 Farmington Avenue in Plainville was closed Monday due to the pipe bursting.

AAA has released an update that the business will be closed for the rest of the week while repairs are made.

AAA says DMV services are available in any of its offices in Hartford, Middlesex and New London Counties.

It is not yet known when the Plainville office will reopen.

