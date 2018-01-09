Crews work to repair water main break in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Crews in Newington are working on a water main break on Francis Avenue.

The main was shut down at 8 p.m. after the break was reported at 167 Francis Avenue. The Lighthouse Community Holiness Church and John and Sons Landscaping were affected, along with one home near the intersection of Francis Avenue and Day Street.

Repairs were expected to take between six and eight hours, and to be complete between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan District (MDC) water company said the water main was installed in 1951.