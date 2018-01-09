Crowded Governor field gets three more candidates; Boughton hopes third time’s a charm

(WTNH)–Connecticut’s race for Governor is the most wide open in decades, and on Tuesday, three more candidates jumped into the already crowded field.

Danbury GOP Mayor Mark Boughton is hoping his third run for the state’s top job is the charm.

The 9-term Mayor announced his third attempt to become Governor at a news conference in Danbury.

He says he’s raised enough money to qualify for the state public campaign financing program and is promising to phase out the income tax over ten years while giving the state government an overhaul.

“I know what you’re saying, ‘it’s impossible and cant be done,” said Boughton. “But these times demand that we must think differently and out of the bureaucratic box in how we govern our state.”

Twice before, Boughton stepped aside to allow former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Tom Foley to enter the race.

He says things feel differently this time around.

“Electability will be an issue this campaign,” said Boughton. “We’ve done the rich guy thing and it doesn’t work out very well. I think we’ve got it now.”

Boughton isn’t the only candidate to declare their intention to run for Governor.

Former state Veterans Affairs Commissioner Sean Connelly announced his intention to seek the Democratic nomination.

The U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel is an Iraq War veteran. He was also the Global Ethics and Compliance Officer at Pratt and Whitney prior to joining the Malloy administration.

He made the announcement in front of a packed crowd at the American Legion in Hebron.

He says his focus is on jobs and the economy.

“We are in a crisis. Our economy going to slow. Taxes are too high. We’re not as competitive as other states. People have lost faith in state government and its time to bring back that leadership style that puts service over politics.”

Another Democrat also entered the race. Greenwich native Guy Smith is a former Clinton White House staffer and Hillary Clinton campaign worker.

“We’ve got big financial problems and other kinds of issues but we have the smartest people in this state,” said Smith. I’m going to bring people together to solve those problems and make things even better.”

Atleast 10 Republicans, 5 Democrats and multiple unaffiliated candidates have already declared their intention to run for Governor.