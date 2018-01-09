Cruisin’ Connecticut – Snow Biking at Powder Ridge

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut, down the slopes at Powder Ridge Mountain in Middlefield. If you’re not into skiing or snow boarding, perhaps “snow biking” is your thing. It’s kind of like riding a tricycle down a ski slope.

I caught up with an instructor who gave us the rundown on how it all works:

We’re one of the only places in New England that has this. It’s a great option for people who aren’t necessarily interested in skiing or snowboarding, but want to be out here with their friends. It’s very accessible and really easy to do.

The snow biking lessons only take about an hour and then you’re able to ride down any of the 12 open trails along Powder Ridge.

You have these little foot skis that you put on that give you four points of contact with the snow. It makes it a little more stable – they act as outriggers. Your weight is going to be on the front handlebar. Lean a little bit and turn the handlebars, and that’s going to take you there. For me personally as an instructor, it’s seeing the “ah-ha” moment where they get it.

With lots of snow and frigid temperatures here in the New Year, it’s been perfect to kick things off at Powder Ridge this season.

Learn more about snow biking at Powder Ridge, and visit the mountain here: 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, CT 06455

